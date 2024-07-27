Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $76.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $74.50 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

APH opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,167,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

