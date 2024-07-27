Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

