Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maple Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Maple Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Maple Gold Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of CVE MGM opened at C$0.08 on Friday. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

