Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $661.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

