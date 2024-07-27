Analysts Set Expectations for TerrAscend Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TerrAscend in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TSNDF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

