Analysts Set Expectations for TerrAscend Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TerrAscend in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.
