Andrew Carnie Sells 24,410 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $132,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 22nd, Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21.

On Friday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93.

SHCO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

