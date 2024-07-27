Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

