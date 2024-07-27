Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,733.33.
Anglo American Stock Up 5.6 %
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
