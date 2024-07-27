Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo American Stock Up 5.1 %

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.78) on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13,222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.75) to GBX 3,100 ($40.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($25.87) to GBX 2,100 ($27.16) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.37) to GBX 2,590 ($33.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.76).

Insider Activity

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,116.09). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

