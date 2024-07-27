ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 53,479 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

