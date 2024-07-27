Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of APOG opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,727 shares of company stock worth $3,196,443. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,911.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

