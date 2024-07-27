AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 29.8% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

