AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.75.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

