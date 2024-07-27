AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $230.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.78. AppFolio has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 2,359.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 145,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 344.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,024 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.