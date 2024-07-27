Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 162,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 89,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

