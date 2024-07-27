Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 19,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $560,388,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,660,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

AAPL opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

