AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.8 %

AppLovin stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

