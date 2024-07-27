Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $347.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.