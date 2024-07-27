Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $21.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $111.52 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

