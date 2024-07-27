Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $21.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Arch Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ARCH stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $111.52 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.