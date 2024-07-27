Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $139.77. 48,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 394,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

