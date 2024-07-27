Archrock, Inc. (AROC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.