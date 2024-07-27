Archrock, Inc. (AROC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.
Archrock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
Archrock Price Performance
Shares of AROC stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
