Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

