argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $519.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.05.

argenx Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.46 on Friday. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $532.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in argenx by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

