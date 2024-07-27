argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $533.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $504.00 to $533.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $539.05.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.35. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.