argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $547.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $543.00 to $547.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $539.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.46 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $532.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

