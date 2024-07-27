argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 167,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 316,714 shares.The stock last traded at $480.75 and had previously closed at $464.36.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 8.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

