argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 167,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 316,714 shares.The stock last traded at $480.75 and had previously closed at $464.36.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in argenx by 35.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in argenx by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.35.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

