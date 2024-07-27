Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $122.69 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $143.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

