Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after acquiring an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

