Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $214.13 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

