Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Bank Of America (Bofa) currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $283.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $214.13 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

