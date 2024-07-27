Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $301.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.27.

AJG stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.33 and its 200-day moving average is $248.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $214.13 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

