Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWH. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Ascend Wellness Trading Up 2.9 %
OTC:AAWH opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
