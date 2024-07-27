ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ASGN Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

