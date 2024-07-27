Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ashland by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Up 1.8 %

ASH opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

