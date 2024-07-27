ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $888.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

