Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASRT. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assertio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Assertio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.51 on Friday. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Assertio by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

