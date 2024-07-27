Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Assurant by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $173.06 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $189.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

