AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.32

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 1354375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.