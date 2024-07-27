Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Astec Industries stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

