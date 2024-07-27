AstraZeneca PLC (AZNCF) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on September 9th

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.