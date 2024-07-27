AstraZeneca PLC (AZNCF) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on September 9th

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90.
About AstraZeneca
