Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

CGC stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $591.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

