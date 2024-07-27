ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 6.5%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.22. 94,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,467,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ATI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

