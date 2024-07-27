Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Hovde Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AUB. Stephens dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

