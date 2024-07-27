Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

See Also

