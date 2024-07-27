Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.62

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as low as $17.05. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 128,756 shares trading hands.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

