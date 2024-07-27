Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Price Target Cut to $25.50

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $25.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

ATLX stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Lithium accounts for 6.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

