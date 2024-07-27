Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
Atlas Mara Company Profile
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
