ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATN International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Prior purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

