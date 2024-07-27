Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in July

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

AIOSF stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Further Reading

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

